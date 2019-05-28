 Skip to main content

Basketball Warriors coach Steve Kerr shows off Drake knowledge when asked about Toronto rapper

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Warriors coach Steve Kerr shows off Drake knowledge when asked about Toronto rapper

Oakland, Ca.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts while leaving the court after the game at FedExForum.

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr took a far different approach than Milwaukee Bucks counterpart Mike Budenholzer when asked about Drake’s courtside antics at Toronto Raptors games.

Speaking before the NBA Finals begin on Thursday in Toronto, Kerr was asked if he was prepared for the Toronto rapper to come up and rub his shoulders, like he did to Raptors coach Nick Nurse during the Eastern Conference final.

“I’m not worried about Drake. I called him on his cellphone earlier and … my daughter’s rolling her eyes right now,” Kerr said, sparking laughter from reporters while referencing Drake’s song “Hotline Bling.”

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s like dad, no more dad jokes.”

Budenholzer expressed his displeasure with Drake after Toronto’s win over the Bucks in Game 4 of the East final at Scotiabank Arena, which included his first of two shoulder rubs of Nurse during the series.

“I will say, again, I see it in some timeouts, but I don’t know of any person that’s attending the game that isn’t a participant in the game, a coach – I’m sorry, a player or a coach, that has access to the court,” Budenholzer said. “I don’t know how much he’s on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying it’s more than I realize.”

Drake has shown support for the Warriors in the past, which could put the Raptors’ global ambassador in an uncomfortable spot this series.

The Warriors, for their part, don’t seem to mind Drake’s presence.

“It’s been entertaining,” Warriors star Stephen Curry said. “I know it’s a tricky situation with him being right there on the court, but at the end of the day, he’s having fun – you can’t hate on nobody having fun. Well, I guess in this life everybody hates on people having fun. So it’s par for the course on that one.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter