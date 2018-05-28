Warriors defeat Rockets in Game 7, will face Cavaliers in NBA Finals for fourth straight year

The Golden State Warriors have advanced to the NBA Finals.
The defending champions beat the Houston Rockets 101-92 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.
Golden State will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in the championship round for a fourth straight year.
More to come.
