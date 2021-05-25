Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins ready to suit up for Canada at Olympic qualifier

Open this photo in gallery Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins takes a shot during a game against the Sacramento Kings, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif., on March 25, 2021. Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Canada Basketball says Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is planning to play for the national men’s team in the Olympic qualifying tournament later this summer in Victoria.

A native of Vaughan, Ont., Wiggins was 39th in NBA scoring this season, averaging 18.6 points per game.

The 26-year-old Wiggins played for Canada in 2015 at the 2016 Olympic qualifying tournament in Mexico City.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada fell one win short of qualifying for the Olympics that year, losing 79-78 to Venezuela in the semifinals.

Wiggins was picked first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014 NBA draft.

The six-foot-seven Wiggins gives Canada coach Nick Nurse’s team a big boost with Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray out with a knee injury.