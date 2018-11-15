Warriors’ Green not apologizing, he and Durant moving on

Open this photo in gallery Kevin Durant (35) of the Golden State Warriors tries to calm down teammate Draymond Green (23) after a foul in the second half of a NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Oct. 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Draymond Green isn’t apologizing for his part in a dust-up with Kevin Durant that led to a one-game suspension by the Golden State Warriors.

Green says he and Durant have spoken and that they’re “moving forward” after the heated exchange between the players in Monday night’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Speaking Thursday for the first time since the incident, Green went on to say “there’s no secret that I am an emotional player. I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I play with that same emotion. Sometimes they get the best of me. And [if] it doesn’t work to my favour, I’m going to live with that.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added that the passionate way he plays the game has led him to much success and “it works in my favour to the good as my résumé speaks and this team’s résumé speaks more so than it doesn’t. So I’m never going to change who I am.”

Coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Green and Durant spoke, but refused to divulge any details.