 Skip to main content

Basketball Warriors’ Green not apologizing, he and Durant moving on

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Warriors’ Green not apologizing, he and Durant moving on

Kristie Rieken
Houston
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Kevin Durant (35) of the Golden State Warriors tries to calm down teammate Draymond Green (23) after a foul in the second half of a NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Oct. 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Draymond Green isn’t apologizing for his part in a dust-up with Kevin Durant that led to a one-game suspension by the Golden State Warriors.

Green says he and Durant have spoken and that they’re “moving forward” after the heated exchange between the players in Monday night’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Speaking Thursday for the first time since the incident, Green went on to say “there’s no secret that I am an emotional player. I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I play with that same emotion. Sometimes they get the best of me. And [if] it doesn’t work to my favour, I’m going to live with that.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added that the passionate way he plays the game has led him to much success and “it works in my favour to the good as my résumé speaks and this team’s résumé speaks more so than it doesn’t. So I’m never going to change who I am.”

Coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Green and Durant spoke, but refused to divulge any details.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019