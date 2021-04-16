 Skip to main content
Basketball

Watson, Watanabe power Raptors to big win over Magic

Dick Scanlon
Tampa, Florida, United States
The Associated Press
Toronto Raptors guard Paul Watson Jr. puts up a three-point shot over Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady during the second half of their NBA game on April 16, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

Paul Watson Jr. scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the third quarter Friday night and the Toronto Raptors pulled away to a 113-102 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Playing in only his second game after missing 11 games due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol, Watson converted six straight 3-point shots in the period, in which Toronto outscored the Magic 38-19.

Yuta Watanabe also had a career high for the Raptors, contributing 21 points and six rebounds.

Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 20 points and nine rebounds on his 22nd birthday. Rookie Cole Anthony added 19 points.

Watson got his first NBA start for the Raptors, who used a different starting lineup for the sixth straight game. The game started badly for the Raptors, who missed their first seven 3-point shots and trailed throughout most of the first half.

Fred VanVleet returned from a seven-game absence (six games for a hip flexor and a one-game suspension) with six points and six assists.

Three free throws by Chris Boucher broke a 61-all tie midway through the third quarter, and Watson followed two straight Orlando turnovers with 3-pointers to put the Raptors up by nine.

Playing only 26 minutes, Watson shot 10 for 13 overall and 8 for 11 from behind the arc.

