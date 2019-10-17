 Skip to main content

Basketball

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

‘We know who we are’: Raptors can’t wait to defend title in new NBA season

Gregory Strong
Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kyle Lowry, who recently agreed to a contract extension, was back practising this week after undergoing thumb surgery in the off-season.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Newly framed magazine covers and newspapers from the Toronto Raptors’ championship run line the walls of the news conference room at the team’s practice facility.

A side wall features a Sports Illustrated print of Kyle Lowry kissing the Larry O’Brien championship trophy beside a grinning Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka. We The Champs was a popular headline on the white-framed front pages along the back wall.

The prints are a reminder of the team’s greatest success and may serve as inspiration for a 2019-20 roster that is expected to be a contender in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are ready to take on the new challenge and we’re all really excited for it,” said Raptors centre Marc Gasol.

The Spanish veteran will help anchor a returning base that includes Lowry, Ibaka, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, the league’s most improved player last season.

With the departures of Leonard and fellow starter Danny Green to free agency, expect an uptick in minutes for OG Anunoby, Norm Powell and Patrick McCaw, too.

“I think we know who we are,” said head coach Nick Nurse. “I think the best thing that we learned last year is that if we’re really good defensively, it can take us a long way. I think our guys understand that.

“So I think there’s a lot of buy-in here. There’s not a lot of begging here for us to get them to play defence.”

Nurse worked multiple groupings during a late-morning practice Wednesday in preparation for the preseason finale Friday night in Brooklyn.

It will be the last tune-up before Tuesday’s regular-season home opener – complete with banner unveiling and ring presentation – against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s going to be the first small step in building the team to get as good as they can get and reach their potential come playoff time,” Nurse said.

Lowry, who recently agreed to a contract extension, was back practising this week after undergoing thumb surgery in the off-season.

However, McCaw’s status remains a question mark due to a sore left knee. Nurse said McCaw was scheduled to have an MRI later on Wednesday, but didn’t think it was a serious issue.

The Raptors split two preseason matchups against the Houston Rockets in Tokyo before dropping a home game to the Chicago Bulls last Sunday.

Nurse has been experimenting with different lineups as the regular season approaches. He’s not afraid to go with size since his bigs have solid shooting percentages.

“It was one of the first times we got a look at the really big [lineup] with OG and Pascal at the two-three and Serge and Marc at the four-five,” Nurse said of Wednesday’s session.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was interesting. It needs some polish but it looked interesting enough.”

Gasol is being eased back into the lineup after helping Spain win the World Cup over the summer and Lowry will likely see limited minutes in the early going as he gets backup to game speed.

With his regulars all back on the practice court, Nurse was impressed by their execution and dedication to playing a two-way game. Team chemistry was no doubt helped by the two-month postseason run last spring.

“I think we’re way ahead in some areas,” Nurse said. “When we get the crew out here that’s been here together, there’s just so much of the playbook that I can go to that I couldn’t have done a year ago at this time.”

There are plenty of new faces this season too, including Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Stanley Johnson and Matt Thomas, among others.

Nurse challenged some of the new players to step up their defensive effort, noting he’s seen some flashes of solid play but not enough consistency.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve got some work to do,” he said. “We’ve got to find who’s going to blend in defensively with this crew.”

The Raptors waived forward Sagaba Konate on Wednesday, trimming the roster to 19 players.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter