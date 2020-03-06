Western Mustangs beat Alberta Golden Bears, advance to U Sports semis

Open this photo in gallery University of Alberta Golden Bears guard Tyus Jefferson covers his face with a towel in the last minutes of quarterfinal U Sports Final 8 Championships basketball action against the Western University Mustangs in Ottawa, on March 6, 2020. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

A huge second quarter propelled the No. 5 Western Mustangs to an 86-72 win over the No. 4 Alberta Golden Bears in the opening quarter-final at the U Sports men’s basketball championship on Friday.

Western outscored Alberta 35-12 in the second quarter, wiping out a 13-point deficit.

Alberta suffered a quarter-final loss for the fourth consecutive year.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mustangs will face the winner of Friday’s second quarter-final between the No. 1 Carleton Ravens and No. 8 Calgary Dinos.

Western dominated from three-point range against Alberta, hitting 17 of 28 (60.7 per cent). Alberta was just 5-for-20 (25 per cent) in the same category.

Omar Shiddo led the Mustangs with 24 points, while Eriq Jenkins had 21. Brody Clarke and Cole Knudsen each had 17 for the Golden Bears.

No. 3 UBC faced No. 6 Bishop’s and No. 2 Dalhousie met No. 7 Ottawa in the other quarter-finals later Friday.

The semi-finals are Saturday and the final is Sunday.