Basketball Wilson Chandler suspended 25 games by NBA for positive drug test

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Wilson Chandler battles Rajon Rondo for a rebound during a game at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Harry how/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.

The league says Thursday that Chandler’s suspension will begin with the first regular-season game in which he is healthy and eligible to play.

The Nets signed the veteran forward during their busy off-season. He could play a valuable role in the absence of Kevin Durant, who is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Chandler, a first-round pick of the New York Knicks in 2007, has averaged 12.9 points in 11 seasons.

