 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Basketball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

With WNBA playoffs all even, semis shift to Chicago, Phoenix

Doug Feinberg
UNCASVILLE, Conn.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

The WNBA semi-final playoff series are knotted at a game apiece and both could go the full five games based on the historic and gritty performances thus far.

Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury put on a shooting clinic as they scored the most points in a regulation playoff game in the league’s 25-year history in a win over Las Vegas on Thursday night. Eight months after having surgery to repair a torn Achilles’ tendon Alyssa Thomas provided a spark for the Connecticut Sun in a victory over the Chicago Sky.

Both series are now tied at 1-1 and play will shift to Chicago and Phoenix for the next set of games scheduled to tip off on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We brought a different mindset to the game, an aggression,” said Taurasi, who had a career playoff-high 37 points in the 117-91 victory. “That’s what these games come down to. In Game 1, they were the aggressors. They played more physical. Today we did that and sustained that for long periods.”

Taurasi barely missed despite dealing with an ankle injury that forced her to sit out the final four regular season games and the playoff opener against New York. She hit 10 of her 13 shots and made a career-high eight three-pointers.

Her performance came shortly after Thomas had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and provided a defensive lift for the Sun to even their series with Chicago. Thomas’s game was even more remarkable as she had returned two weeks earlier from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon injury she suffered in January. The 79-68 win over Chicago was only her fourth game back.

“You know, this is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through,” Thomas said of the injury, which she suffered in January while playing overseas. “There’s a lot of hard days. I’m a perfectionist, and I’m just so used to bouncing back from things. Days that weren’t good and I couldn’t get after it or push myself were frustrating.

“You really start from ground zero just to learn how to walk again. It was a slow process, a hard process. But you’ve just got to celebrate the little things.”

For Connecticut to keep the momentum going, the Sun will have to try and once again contain the potent Sky offence. When Chicago has scored less than 80 points this season the team has won just twice. In the opener, a double-overtime thriller, the Sky won 101-95 as Courtney Vandersloot had the second triple-double in WNBA playoff history.

Some other tidbits about the semi-finals:

Story continues below advertisement

TRAVEL ADVENTURES

While the Mercury and Aces had no problems getting flights to Phoenix, the Sky and Sun had a more difficult time. Connecticut coach Curt Miller said during his postgame news conference that his team would be split among three flights out of two different airports to get to Chicago. The Sky had to get up at 3:30 a.m. and split up to three different airports to make it home Friday.

Miller said he had the wacky travel arrangements so that his tall players wouldn’t have to be in the middle seats and would be more comfortable on the flights.

“I want you guys to hear this,” he said. “That’s what this league goes through. That’s what these amazing women, the best in the world at what they do, go through.”

TIP-INS

There won’t be at least one sweep in the semi-finals for only the second time since the WNBA changed its playoff format in 2016. With the exception of 2018 when both semis went five games, one of the series has been a three-game sweep. ... The Mercury’s 68 points in the first half of Game 2 was a WNBA playoff record. ... WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year Kelsey Plum has averaged 25 points in the first two games of the series.

A ‘ROAD’ HOME GAME

Game 3 of the Mercury-Aces series will be played at Arizona State because Phoenix’s normal home is being used by Disney on Ice. Arenas book events way in advance and there was no way to know the Mercury would be hosting a playoff game on Sunday. The Mercury may also have to play away from their normal home for Game 4 as the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in an exhibition game on Wednesday night.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies