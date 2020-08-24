The Toronto Raptors are so good they’re boring

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, center, scores a basket against the Brooklyn Nets defense during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Canadian Press

If you were to rank a playoff series by entertainment value, you’d start at “classic,” move down to “war,” then “battle,” “skirmish,” “romp,” “entry exams for clown college” and end up at whatever the Raptors just did to the Brooklyn Nets.

It was both the most dominating Toronto has ever been over a four-game stretch, and the least watchable.

Say this much for the postseason surrenders that punctuated the DeMar DeRozan era – at least they got your blood up. But there is little joy to be had watching someone work the dunking booth with a Gatling gun.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s hope Boston provides more of a challenge.

But before we get to that, let’s take a moment to consider what could have been.

Not for the Raptors. They’re fine. But for Kawhi Leonard. He isn’t.

We are now just over a year since Toronto’s favourite temporary resident decided he no longer wanted to pull on Sorels in order to get to work.

At the time, the reaction ran something along the lines of, “Well, if that’s what he wants, then best of luck to him.”

This had something to do with Leonard in the sense that he played his Machiavellian game so tight to the chest, you couldn’t take it personally. He hadn’t broken any promises, and didn’t toss any lit sticks of dynamite over his shoulder as he left. He went without saying anything at all.

It’s hard to be offended in a vacuum. Everyone else should take notes.

Story continues below advertisement

But that unusually – maybe even uniquely – reasonable reaction had more to do with the rest of us. We’d gotten what we wanted. Not just an NBA championship, but a chance to show America that anything they can do, we can do better. Be louder. Build more fan zones. Pat ourselves on the back for a solid month for being perfect fans (after ignoring the team for the a month before that).

The American media came north and did what Canadians love best on the international stage – gave us a good, long stroking.

“Who’s a good global citizen? Who’s the bestest friend America ever had?”

“We are!” Canada said, wagging its tail so hard it was knocking stuff off the coffee table. “We so are!”

This collective need to be acknowledged by foreign powers is neither a good nor a bad thing. But it is definitely a Canadian thing.

In any case, Leonard made that possible. So it was okay with everyone when he slapped the Raptors’ hand away and headed home. Even the Raptors wished him well (in public, at least).

Story continues below advertisement

The feeling then was that Leonard had built himself a dynasty in L.A., while Toronto was being cast down into the NBA limbo. Not bad, exactly, but not good either.

At best, a quickie rebuild. At worst, everyone gets to say they had some glory days.

And then they began playing basketball again.

As it turns out, constructing a basketball team on paper is not exactly like laying out architectural renderings for a luxury bungalow. Because while you’re building an actual house, other builders of other houses are not popping by every other night to knock your beams out of place.

Leonard’s Clippers were good enough. They’d already been good before he arrived, carrying Paul George in his tote bag. But they were not great.

They’ve continued to not be great in the bubble. In the play-in games, L.A. lost to Brooklyn, convincing some people the Nets had a puncher’s chance against the Raptors. We’ve seen how that worked out.

Story continues below advertisement

Now the Clippers are in a war – and possibly a classic – against the Dallas Mavericks.

There are two stories in that series. The first is Luka Doncic, who is becoming the Michael Jordan of his generation. And not least because two teams passed on him in the 2018 draft.

Whenever anyone tells you that the scouting process has been refined to a science by statistical analysis, the two-word rebuttal to that argument is “Marvin Bagley.”

The other story is Paul George, the Alfred to Leonard’s Batman. George has been an, ahem, peripheral presence in the series. While Doncic was repeatedly shanking L.A. in an overtime win on Sunday night, George was testing the durability of the rim by whipping balls at it as hard as he could.

L.A.-Dallas is tied at 2-2. The Clippers are still favourites. But they’ve already lost the lustre Leonard was supposed to bring – that this team is the crosstown reincarnation of Showtime.

The Clippers weren’t just supposed to win. They were supposed to do it in style. Instead, they look a little like the Raptors did last year – a scrappy team dependent on Leonard for survival.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the Raptors don’t look better without Leonard. There is no diminishing how magnificent he was during his time in Toronto. But they do look more complete.

Shorn of their one true star, they are now a contingent of equals. Some people are more equal than others, but the injury late in Game 4 to Kyle Lowry shows by what thin margins.

Lowry is the most significant Raptor. But his potential absence with an ankle sprain has not created panic. Instead, people now think to themselves, “I guess Norm Powell has to be NORMAN POWELL for a few nights” or “Tell Fred VanVleet to turn up the volume on his game to 10.5.″

For the first time in Raptors history, you have a feel for the personality and function of seven or eight players. The bench is a second line instead of the rejects who weren’t good enough to start. For the moment, the Raptors exist outside the NBA’s star system. They’re a unit.

This makes them less sexy than the Clippers, the Lakers or even the Mavericks. It makes it harder for U.S. networks to promote them, because you can’t pin your marketing to one (preferably young) guy.

It also occasionally makes them boring to watch. Everyone loves a grinder, but not when the grinder is efficient.

Story continues below advertisement

Efficient grinding isn’t entertainment. It’s milling. But it works.

It will be interesting to see the Canadian reaction if and when Leonard’s Clippers are bounced. Is there still enough residual goodwill that people will feel bad for him? I doubt it.

That is the other effect of leaving the way Leonard did. No one hates you for it. But after a short while, no one bothers to remember you either.