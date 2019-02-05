Wizards star John Wall ruptures Achilles in fall at home, out for 12 months

The Washington Wizards say point guard John Wall will be sidelined for more than another year because he ruptured his left Achilles tendon while slipping and falling at home.
The team said Tuesday that Wall’s surgery has not been scheduled. He is expected to be able to return to full basketball activities about a year after the operation.
The rupture was discovered by a team doctor during a procedure to clean out an infection that developed after surgery on Wall’s left heel in January.
Wall averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 assists in 32 games this season.
He played in only 41 last season, when he had an operation on his left knee. Wall also had surgery on both knees in 2016.
