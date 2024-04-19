WNBA exhibition in Edmonton rescheduled to accommodate possible Oilers playoff game

The WNBA exhibition scheduled for next month at Edmonton’s Rogers Place has been rescheduled to accommodate a potential Game 7 in the Oilers’ first-round NHL playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings.

The pre-season game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Seattle Storm had originally been scheduled for Sunday, May 5.

However, when the NHL released its playoff schedule, it had a potential deciding game in the series scheduled for the same day.

The NBA says the WNBA game has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. local time.

The WNBA is playing an exhibition game in Canada for a second year in a row after Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena held one in 2023.

The Oilers begin their series with the Kings on Monday at Rogers Place.