 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Basketball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

WNBA veteran Tanisha Wright picked as new Atlanta Dream coach

Paul Newberry
ATLANTA
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Atlanta Dream hired longtime WNBA player Tanisha Wright as its new head coach on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, looking to bring stability to a team that struggled under two interim coaches this past season.

Gregory Payan/The Associated Press

The Atlanta Dream hired longtime WNBA player Tanisha Wright as its new head coach on Tuesday, looking to bring stability to a team that struggled under two interim coaches this past season.

The 37-year-old Wright played 14 seasons with the Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.

She retired after the 2019 season and spent the last two years as an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces. She also had been a college assistant with Charlotte since 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an honour to be chosen as head coach for the Atlanta Dream, and I’m excited to play a role in building a successful organization centred around the player experience,” Wright said in a statement. “I have been part of championship teams and understand what it takes to win in this league. I look forward to bringing my talents to this franchise and helping the Dream achieve success.”

Wright joins an organization that has gone through tumultuous changes in the past year.

Owner Kelly Loeffler was pressured to sell her 49% stake in the team after she objected to the league’s social justice initiatives, which led to her own players wearing shirts in support of her opponent in the Georgia U.S. Senate race, Raphael Warnock.

Warnock defeated Loeffler in a January runoff.

The Dream now has a new ownership group, which is led by real estate investor Larry Gottesdiener and includes former Dream guard Renee Montgomery.

Less than two weeks before the season opener, coach Nicki Collen abruptly left the team to take over the powerhouse women’s program at Baylor. Collen had coached the Dream for three seasons, leading them to the WNBA semifinals in 2018 but struggling to a 15-41 record over the next two years.

Her assistant, Mike Peterson, hastily took over as interim coach, but he resigned July 24 during the Olympic break for health reasons. His assistant, Darius Taylor, coached the team for the remainder of the season, winning just two of 13 games.

Story continues below advertisement

The Dream finished 8-24, missing the playoffs for the third straight year.

The addition of Wright is part of a total overhaul of the organization that also included the hiring of former NFL executive Morgan Shaw Parker as president and chief operating officer.

“Known for her defensive mindset, emotional intelligence, and grit, we are beyond thrilled that Tanisha Wright is joining the Atlanta Dream,” Gottesdiener said. “Tanisha demonstrates a rare depth of character that is inspiring, and we can’t wait to see the positive impact she will have on this team.”

Wright spent 10 seasons as a guard with the Seattle Storm, where she helped lead the team to nine straight playoff appearances and the WNBA Championship in 2010.

With the Aces, she worked under head coach Bill Laimbeer.

The Dream believe Wright, a native of Brooklyn who played collegiately at Penn State, can help improve the team’s performance on the court as well as establishing a culture of integrity and accountability after the recent turmoil.

Story continues below advertisement

“Words cannot express how excited I am for a rising talent like Tanisha to join the Dream,” Montgomery said. “Tanisha is widely respected across the league, and as with all great leaders, she will set a strong example for our team.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies