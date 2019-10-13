 Skip to main content

Basketball

Zach LaVine leads Bulls past Raptors in preseason game

Tim Wharnsby
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine drives against Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis during their NBA preseason game in Toronto on Oct. 13, 2019. LaVine finished the game with 26 points.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Zach LaVine scored 26 points and his Chicago Bulls hit 18 three-point jumpers in a 105-91 preseason victory over the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Fifth-year guard LaVine did most of the damage for Chicago, with a pair of three-pointers and 16 points in the first half. He finished with four three-pointers.

Tomas Satoransky and Coby White also scored four three-pointers each. The Bulls went 18 for 49 beyond the three-point arc, in total, compared with the Raptors’ nine for 29.

OG Anunoby led Toronto with 15 points, followed by Matt Thomas with 12 and Canadian Chris Boucher’s 11.

Playing at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since a 106-105 loss against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Raptors jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

But the Bulls relied on the three-point shot to get back into the game and enjoyed leads of 28-21 after the first quarter, 53-38 at halftime and 92-61 after three quarters.

The Raptors opened training camp with a media day on Sept. 28. They spent the next five days in Quebec City preparing at Laval University. They then jetted off to Tokyo for a pair of exhibition games against the Houston Rockets before returning from Japan on Friday evening.

Toronto rested key players Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet against Chicago. Point guard Kyle Lowry continues to recover from an off-season thumb surgery. He hasn’t been cleared to play yet.

Canadian tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu sat court-side. The U.S. Open champion was presented with a Raptors jersey during a timeout in the second quarter.

The Raptors will play their final preseason game in Brooklyn against the Nets on Friday before their season opener at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22.

Comments

