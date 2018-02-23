Bucks end Raptors’ winning streak with OT win

Giannis (the Greak Freak) Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks put an abrupt end to the Toronto Raptors' seven game win streak Friday night by slapping them with a 122-119 overtime loss.

In their first game back after the NBA all-star break, the Raptors staged a feisty fourth-quarter comeback in a game they once trailed by 12 to tie it in the final second of regulation. But the Bucks ultimately prevailed by a 26-point, 12-rebounds performance from their from the Milwaukee superstar.

DeMar DeRozan had 33 points for Toronto in the loss, while Serge Ibaka added 18 and Kyle Lowry 17.

It had been nine days since the Raptors last game. Before the break, the Raps had won seven straight and nine of their last 10 and sat in first place atop the Eastern Conference standings. They'd insisted they weren't content, but their play didn't back it up on Friday.

"Vacation's over, and it was over to start the game and we played like we were still on break," said an agitated Toronto coach Dwane Casey after the game. "If you're going to be on top, you better come with your guns ready, everything ready to play every night. We'll take our medicine and go to work."

The Bucks, sitting sixth in the East, came out in pale milky-coloured alternate uniforms, the shade of vanilla ice cream. But threads weren't the only thing differentiating this Bucks squad from the one that took the Raptors to six games in last year's playoffs, or the one that lost two this season to the Raptors.

These Bucks had fired coach Jason Kidd one month earlier. They were getting nightly impactful play in recent weeks from Eric Bledsoe, whom they acquired earlier this season to run the point. And now healthy and coming off Milwaukee's bench after a couple of injury-plagued seasons was the 2014 No.2 overall draft pick, Jabari Parker.

Antetokounmpo – fresh off his second all-star appearance – was held to two points on 1-of-2 shooting in the opening quarter. It owed in large part to smothering defensive attention from OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. Behind an efficient nine-point quarter from Serge Ibaka, the Raps played to a 29-23 first-quarter lead.

But Toronto's bench, which had received big kudos from around the NBA in recent weeks for holding and building upon leads, didn't look like its dominant pre All-Star break self, and Toronto's lead dissolved.

The Bucks, who shot just 42 per cent in the first quarter, shot a whopping 67 per cent in the second. Khris Middleton exploded for 12 points in that quarter alone, while Antetokounmpo picked up his scoring and he and Parker began to dominate the Raptors on the boards.

Despite a brief offensive outburst by DeRozan, Milwaukee kept building on its lead after Toronto's starters came back into the game. Toronto's shooting percentage plummeted from 50 percent in the opening quarter to 40 percent, and they allowed the Bucks to outscore them 42-28 that costly quarter. The visitors held a 65-57 lead by half-time.

The Bucks extended that lead to 12 before the Raptors appeared to wake up from their all-star break vacations mid-way through the third and scratch back to within four, before some more tug-of-war continued. Milwaukee took a 96-88 lead into the final quarter.

The Raps finally pulled back ahead at the five-minute mark, behind a clever play that had Fred Van Vleet zipping the ball to a wide-open Siakam under the hoop – his 15 point of the night. Siakam's best buddy Jakob Poeltl was protecting the rim, and the reserves looked like themselves again.

But the Greek Freak got bigger in the final minutes. The Raps trailed by two in the dying two seconds, then the Raptors' tying basket came from the most unlikely place. Jonas Valanciunas, who was struggling in the game to that point, pump-faked, dribbled to the rim and dunked over an outstretched John Henson as the Air Canada Centre exploded with noise.

He dunked again in OT, and Casey argued on both occasions that the Raps' big man had been fouled and deserved to go to the free throw line. But there was no whistle on either play.

Asked if he believed he was fouled, Valanciunas would only quip "next question please."

Lowry, for one, was disappointed the big man's dramatic buzzer play couldn't have lived on a little longer.

"It was a great play; we're always excited for our teammates when they make a play like that," said Lowry. "Unfortunately we didn't come through for him at the end. It would have been much better if we had won that game and could have celebrated that play a lot more."

Alas, the Bucks were the better team in OT – again more of Antetokounmpo – as the Raps failed to capitalize on opportunities. Bledsoe and Middleton each finished the night with 21.

Next on the docket for the Raptors is a Monday visit from the Detroit Pistons.