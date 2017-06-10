The Cleveland Cavaliers staved off NBA Finals elimination and ended the Golden State Warriors’ shot at an unprecedented perfect run through the playoffs with a 137-116 win on Friday.
Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 40 points as the defending champion Cavaliers pulled to within 3-1 and forced the best-of-seven series back to Oakland.
The Cavaliers, who beat the Warriors in a decisive seventh game last year after trailing 3-1, are now trying to become the first NBA team to rally back from a 3-0 series deficit.
The top-seeded Warriors, who had won their first 15 games of the playoffs, will get another chance to close out the series in front of their home fans on Monday.