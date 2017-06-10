Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors stares down Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James on Friday during Game 4 of the NBA final series at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Tony Dejak/AP)
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors stares down Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James on Friday during Game 4 of the NBA final series at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Tony Dejak/AP)

Cavaliers top Warriors to stay alive in NBA finals Add to ...

CLEVELAND — Reuters

Published

Last updated

The Cleveland Cavaliers staved off NBA Finals elimination and ended the Golden State Warriors’ shot at an unprecedented perfect run through the playoffs with a 137-116 win on Friday.

Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 40 points as the defending champion Cavaliers pulled to within 3-1 and forced the best-of-seven series back to Oakland.

The Cavaliers, who beat the Warriors in a decisive seventh game last year after trailing 3-1, are now trying to become the first NBA team to rally back from a 3-0 series deficit.

The top-seeded Warriors, who had won their first 15 games of the playoffs, will get another chance to close out the series in front of their home fans on Monday.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular