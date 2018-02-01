 Skip to main content

DeMar DeRozan named NBA Eastern Conference player of the month

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan drives past Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns during an NBA game in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

Christopher Katsarov/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was named the Eastern Conference player of the month for January, the NBA announced Thursday.

It's the third time in nine seasons that DeRozan has earned player of the month honours. He was named co-winner along with teammate Kyle Lowry in January 2016 and won for the first time in April 2015.

DeRozan averaged a team-high 25.3 points (second in the East), 5.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 15 games during the month of January and was the Raptors' leading scorer seven times.

He shot .447 from the field, .333 from three-point range and .846 at the free throw line.

DeRozan began the month with a franchise-high 52 points on Jan. 1 in an overtime win over Milwaukee.

The 28-year-old is averaging 24.4 points (11th in the NBA) and a career-high 5.2 assists in 49 games played this season.

