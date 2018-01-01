DeMar DeRozan scores Raptors record 52 points in win over Bucks

The Toronto Raptors rung in 2018 with a white-knuckled 131-127 overtime victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the audacious Milwaukee Bucks on New Year's night, behind the best game of DeMar DeRozan's career.

DeRozan scored a career and Raptors franchise single-game high 52 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Raptors earned the dramatic win and improved to 25-10. Kyle Lowry added 26 points – and five threes of his own – as the Raps boosted their NBA-leading home record to 14-1 and tied a Raptors franchise-best 12-game win streak at ACC, set back in 2016.

"Don't say I can't shoot threes no more," joked DeRozan to the press as he walked to the showers after a game in which he passed the club single-game highs of 51 points, achieved by both Terrence Ross (2014) and Vince Carter (2000).

"I just wanted to win, honestly. I kept looking at the score and thinking of how many possessions we had left and what we needed to do, get a stop, a bucket, something, that's all I was caring about," added DeRozan.

DeRozan's stat line also included five rebounds and eight assists, and 5-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

"Tonight, DeMar DeRozan played like a superstar," said Raptors Head Coach Dwane Casey.

It was an intriguing contest to kick off January, following a December in which the Raptors had the best record (11-3) among all NBA teams except the Golden State Warriors (13-3).

The Bucks (19-15) were visiting Toronto for the first time since the opening round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, when the talented young squad led by 6-foot-11 phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo got the NBA's attention by going up 2-1 on the favoured Raptors before Toronto won in six.

Antetokounmpo, better known as "The Greek Freak," is now a bonafide contender for league MVP and sits second in points per game among NBA players. As Raptor C.J Miles said of Milwaukee's freakishly athletic long and lengthy forward earlier Monday, "he's one step away from the rim from the parking lot."

Milwaukee came to the Air Canada Centre fresh off a feat the Raptors couldn't achieve – beating the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. The Bucks have added another dimension since the two foes tangled in the playoffs – veteran guard Eric Bledsoe, another attacker to complement Antetokounmpo.

After a fantastic month capped by a Player of the Week nod on Christmas Day for DeRozan, he had dipped slightly during back-to-back road losses to Dallas and Oklahoma City on the 26th and 27th. He showed no such holiday haze on New Year's night.

The Raps began on a speedy 9-0 run – all points courtesy of DeRozan, capped off with an exquisite reverse layup. The player who had been the top priority of Milwaukee's defensive strategy in the playoffs was getting to the bucket often and early versus the Bucks on this occasion. He rumbled for 21 points in the opening quarter alone, just shy of the franchise-record 22 points Lowry had scored in a quarter against Atlanta in December 2015.

Serge Ibaka drew the assignment of sticking to the Greek superstar early in the night, with a potpourri of other Raps switching onto him. They held Antetokounmpo to four points in the first, however the clever passer did dish out four assists. Toronto led 35-50 after the opening quarter.

The Bucks' reserves inched their team into the lead inside the second quarter, despite a mesmerizing five-point, two-assist stretch from Toronto reserve point guard Delon Wright, including some flashy passes and a heads-up interception for a dunk. With Toronto's starters phasing back onto the floor, the Raps pulled back into the lead. Antetokounmpo was held to eight points by half-time, and Toronto had a 60-56 lead.

The Greek star had a nine-point third quarter, and Khris Middleton also got hot, keeping the game tight. Bledsoe hit big buckets down the stretch, as did Thon Maker and Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Delavadova – more familiar foes from last year's playoffs.

The squads arm-wrestled over the lead in the final minutes. Down three with 56 seconds left, Lowry hit a tying 3-pointer to electrify the ACC. Tied up again with three seconds left, Lowry attempted a winner, but it fell short and the game went to overtime.

DeRozan dropped some jumpers in OT and free throws to loud chants of M-V-P, and Lowry added a layup. Then Toronto held on tight for a dramatic win.

DeRozan was asked if being referred to as someone who couldn't shoot the three has motivated him.

"You know I think I'm past that now, listening to what everyone else says because I know what I work on and how often I work on it. Every single night when we don't play I'm in the gym working on my game, working on things," said DeRozan. "It was just a matter of me just doing it. Understanding it was something added and not something that was holding me back from the other things I am good at."

Bledsoe led Milwaukee with 29 points, while Antetokounmpo had 26.

The Raptors – still second place in the East behind Cleveland – now hit the road for three, visiting the Bulls, Bucks and Nets. They play nine of their next 10 versus Eastern Conference opponents.