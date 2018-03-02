DeMar DeRozan, CJ Miles lead surging Raptors to victory over Wizards

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, reserve CJ Miles added 20 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 102-95 on Friday night.

The Raptors have won 10 of their last 11 games, including a season-high four straight on the road.

Miles scored 11 points in the second half and was 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the game as the Raptors' bench outscored the Wizards' reserves 50-15.

Story continues below advertisement

Jonas Valenciunas and Fred VanFleet added 12 points apiece for Toronto.

Otto Porter Jr. led Washington with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Bradley Beal rebounded from an eight-point effort Wednesday against Golden State to finish with 23.

Eighteen Washington turnovers led to 27 Toronto points.

Neither team led by more than four points in the fourth quarter until Miles' 3-pointer from the corner made it 94-88 with 3:06 left.

Beal's free throws cut the lead to four, but DeRozan scored four straight points and his layup gave the Raptors a 98-90 lead with 56 seconds remaining. The Wizards got no closer than five points in the final minute.

Porter scored 13 points in the third quarter as the Wizards rallied from a 10-point deficit.

The Wizards fell to 10-5 as point guard John Wall recovers from left knee surgery.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Wizards coach Scott Brooks said before the game that Wall will begin on-court work consisting of light shooting soon, maybe Friday or Saturday.

With Valanciunas on the bench with two quick fouls, the Wizards hit three 3s and jumped out to an 18-4 lead.

The Raptors reserves keyed a rally and Toronto took its first lead at 35-34 on Malcolm Miller's 3-pointer with 7:50 left in the first half.