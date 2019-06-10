Basketball fans across Canada embrace Raptors championship run

Hockey may be the reigning monarch of sports in Canada, but basketball also has a grip on the country’s imagination. This season, it has been given a lift by the spectacular showing of the Raptors. The team is on the verge of winning the NBA championship. The Raptors are leading the Golden State Warriors three games to one, and could take the series when they play Game 5 at home on Monday night.

Open this photo in gallery: A group of youths play basketball just before midnight, ahead of the Toronto Raptors' Game 5 NBA finals game against the Golden State Warriors, about 400 km (250 miles) south of the Arctic Circle in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. STRINGER/Reuters 1 of 7

Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Armed Forces members hold up a banner in support of the Toronto Raptors at the Canadian Forces Station in Alert, Nunavut. �/The Canadian Press 2 of 7

Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Raptors fans line up outside the Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto on Monday, June 10, 2019, to gain access to the fan area known as 'Jurassic Park' ahead of game five of the NBA Finals. Chris Young/The Canadian Press 3 of 7

Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Raptors fans watch the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at the Halifax Convention Centre. Riley Smith/The Globe and Mail 4 of 7

Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Raptors fans watch the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at the Halifax Convention Centre. Riley Smith 5 of 7

Open this photo in gallery: As many as 20,000 fans celebrate the Raptors third victory over Golden State in the NBA Finals at Celebration Square at Mississauga city centre. J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail 6 of 7