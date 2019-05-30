 Skip to main content

Basketball Toronto Raptors Game 1

Toronto Raptors Game 1

Golden State Warriors in Toronto, May 30, 2019.

Quinn Cook #4 of the Golden State Warriors and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors react in the second quarter during Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019, in Toronto.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors fans in Jurassic Park outside the Scotiabank Arena during Game 1 of the NBA Finals against The Golden State Warriors on May 30, 2019.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Toronto Raptors fans in Jurassic Park outside the Scotiabank Arena during Game 1 of the NBA Finals against The Golden State Warriors on May 30, 2019.

Melissa Tait

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) is sandwiched by Toronto Raptors guards Danny Green (14) and Kyle Lowry (7) during first half basketball action in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, on May 30, 2019.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Fans cheer in Jurassic Park before Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Drake is seen wearing a Dell Curry jersey before Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019, in Toronto.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

A general arena view before Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019, in Toronto.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Marc Gasol #33 of the Toronto Raptors and Jordan Bell #2 of the Golden State Warriors battle for the opening tip-off during Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol (33) battles for the ball against Golden State Warriors centre Kevon Looney (5) during first half basketball action in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on May 30, 2019.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors' superfan Nav Bhatia in Jurassic Park outside the Scotiabank Centre before the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on May 30, 2019.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

