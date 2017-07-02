The Toronto Raptors have retained one of their key free agents, signing forward Serge Ibaka to a three-year deal on Sunday, a source confirmed to The Canadian Press.

The athletic big man’s deal, which can’t be finalized until the NBA’s moratorium on free agent signings is lifted on Thursday, is reportedly worth US$65-million.

The news came several hours after reports that the team was losing gritty defensive specialist P.J. Tucker to the Houston Rockets. Tucker agreed to a four-year, $32-million deal with Houston, according to reports.

The Raptors remain in talks with all-star point guard Kyle Lowry.

The Raptors acquired the six-foot-10 Ibaka in the deal that sent Terrence Ross to Orlando at the trade deadline, hoping to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs. Ibaka and Tucker, also acquired at the trade deadline in February, had little time to gel with Lowry however. Lowry underwent wrist surgery and didn’t return until the final four games of the regular season.

The 27-year-old Ibaka averaged 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in 23 games for the Raptors, including 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 10 playoff games.

The Raptors defeated Milwaukee in the first round of the post-season before being swept by Cleveland in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Ibaka, who’s entering his ninth NBA season, has career averages of 12 points and 7.3 rebounds.

