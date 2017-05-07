The Toronto Raptors tried one last bunch of adjustments and played their best game of the series, but LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were simply too good.

Serge Ibaka had 23 points, DeMar DeRozan had 22, Cory Joseph added 20 and P.J. Tucker, in his best game as a Raptor yet, hit four three-pointers and chased James around.

But King James was remarkable for a fourth consecutive game, scoring 35 points to lead Cleveland to a 109-102 victory to clinch the series 4-0.

It was the 11th consecutive playoff win for the NBA’s reigning champs. James picked up his 11th best-of-seven-series sweep – the most for any player in the league’s history.

“They present so many problems offensively, that you’ve got to score like 117, 118 points a night to beat them,” said Toronto coach Dwane Casey, who described the Cavs as a buzz-saw. “I do think if we’d played the way we played today [the whole series], we would have had a better chance.”

Kyle Lowry, who sprained his ankle in Game 2, was too sore to play for a second straight game, so the all-star point guard watched from the bench in a suit on Sunday. The team shuffled its starting lineup for the third time in this series, starting Tucker to defend James and to add much-needed three-point shooting. Joseph started for Lowry, alongside DeRozan, Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas.

Unlike in Game 3, when it took the Raptors 3 1/2 quarters to hit a three-pointer, this time Tucker hit the very first of the game – and put Toronto up 14-6. With layups from Joseph, jumpers from Ibaka and paint points from Valanciunas, the Raptors built a surprising 11-point lead in what may have been their best quarter of the series.

The chemistry Joseph had established with the group, while starting for Lowry in the regular season during his wrist injury, was once again on display.

The Raptors then tried something else surprising – bringing in fourth point guard in Fred VanVleet, instead of Delon Wright, to give Joseph a breather. Casey said VanVleet provided another three-point shooting outlet.

James though, had a 10-point quarter with some easy dunks, and it was tied 28-28 by the time the quarter ended.

Rather than sitting DeRozan as usual to start the second, the all-star remained in the game. But in those minutes, he suffered a shoe to the groin from Iman Shumpert, and was forced to take that short breather.

Cleveland hijacked the momentum. The Cavaliers may have been lacklustre during part of the regular season, but they once again fired up that playoff buzz saw. They created turnovers and then Kyle Korver punished Toronto with his hot three-point shooting. By halftime, the Cavs led 61-49.

Inside the third quarter, that lead crept up to 16 points, but Toronto kept up the good fight. Ibaka got hot – and fiery, too – imploring his teammates and the ACC crowd to get inspired. The Raps chipped to within five. The fans – clad in white “We The North” T-shirts – finally got loud.

The in-stadium host bellowed out “how many of you believe in your Raptors, believe in your city?”

Then the Raptors – who had struggled so mightily to shoot threes, began hitting handfuls. Tucker made his third of the night and VanVleet hit one, too. Tucker was manufacturing steals – he had four on the night – and had a big hand in causing James to commit six turnovers.

Ibaka hit a dramatic jumper – and was fouled by Kevin Love – and Toronto got its first lead since the first quarter.

The lead was short-lived. James rolled for more jumpers, Irving for more layups and Cleveland’s comfy lead was built again. Several missed shots kept Toronto from regaining it.

Kyrie Irving had 27 points, while Korver added 18, and James’s final stat line was 35 points – including five three-pointers – nine rebounds and six assists.

“Give them credit, they’re a hell of a team,” DeRozan said. “They’ve got one of the best players of all time.”

Report Typo/Error