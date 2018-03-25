Loyola-Chicago Ramblers, Michigan Wolverines punch their tickets to Final Four

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago 78, No. 9 Kansas State 62

Senior guard Ben Richardson scored a season-high 23 points as Loyola-Chicago pummeled Kansas State 78-62 on Saturday in the South Regional final of the NCAA Tournament at Atlanta, Ga.

The 11th-seeded Ramblers (32-5), making their first tournament appearance since 1985, advanced to the Final Four for just the second time and will face West Region victor Michigan on March 31 in San Antonio. Loyola-Chicago's previous appearance resulted in an NCAA title in 1963, the only Division I basketball championship ever captured by an Illinois school.

Story continues below advertisement

After shooting 53.1 percent in the previous two rounds, Loyola-Chicago came out blistering. It quickly gained control against the ninth-seeded Wildcats (25-12), who tumbled for the seventh straight time in a regional final since last reaching the Final Four in 1964.

Loyola-Chicago, which shot a scorching 57.4 percent from the floor, expanded its advantage to 20-plus points barely six minutes into the second half, when the Ramblers missed just one of their first 10 shots. The Missouri Valley champions led by as much as 23 points after winning their three previous games by a combined four points.

No. 3 Michigan 58, No. 9 Florida State 54

Using a 9-0 run late in the game, Wolverines edged the Seminoles at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Charles Matthews paced the Wolverines (32-7) with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Moritz Wagner chipped in 12 points despite foul trouble that sent him to the bench during the game-deciding spurt.

Duncan Robinson capped the key run with a 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:22 left that gave Michigan a 54-44 lead. It barely held up as the Seminoles (23-12) stormed back with an 8-1 burst, slicing the deficit to 55-52 on a 3-pointer by PJ Savoy with 1:16 remaining.

Florida State made it a 56-54 game when Phil Cofer, its leading scorer with 16 points, tipped in a missed shot with 22.0 seconds left. But Robinson sank two free throws with 20.9 seconds remaining, then grabbed the rebound of a missed 3-pointer and dribbled out the clock.

Story continues below advertisement