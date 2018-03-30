Mississippi State’s Vic Schaefer wins Coach of the Year

Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer took time out to accept an award a few hours before the women's Final Four tipped off with his team facing Louisville. It became a family moment.

Schaefer was honoured as the National Coach of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Mississippi State ended UConn's 111-game winning streak last year in the national semi-final before losing to South Carolina. The Bulldogs (36-1) are back again, hoping for another shot at the title.

They face the winner of the other semi-final between UConn and Notre Dame later Friday.

Schaefer thanked his family, including twins Blair and Charles Logan. Blair is a senior guard for the Bulldogs.

"You know what? She's had a little bit to do with this today," Schaefer said.

A'ja Wilson of South Carolina won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the National Player of the Year. Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M was chosen the National Freshman of the Year. The Associated Press