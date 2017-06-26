Russell Westbrook won the NBA’s MVP award after setting a record with 42 triple-doubles last season.

The Oklahoma City All-Star joined Oscar Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double for an entire season, leading the Thunder into the playoffs after Kevin Durant left for Golden State.

Westbrook beat out Houston’s James Harden and San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard for the league’s top honour.

He ended the two-year reign of Stephen Curry, who last season was the league’s first unanimous MVP.

It capped off the NBA Awards show on Monday night, which included stirring tributes to Monty Williams, Craig Sager and Bill Russell.

Report Typo/Error