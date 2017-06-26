Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this April 23, 2017 file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoots between Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley and guard James Harden in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oklahoma City. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
Russell Westbrook won the NBA’s MVP award after setting a record with 42 triple-doubles last season.

The Oklahoma City All-Star joined Oscar Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double for an entire season, leading the Thunder into the playoffs after Kevin Durant left for Golden State.

Westbrook beat out Houston’s James Harden and San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard for the league’s top honour.

He ended the two-year reign of Stephen Curry, who last season was the league’s first unanimous MVP.

It capped off the NBA Awards show on Monday night, which included stirring tributes to Monty Williams, Craig Sager and Bill Russell.

