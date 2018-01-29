Pistons finalizing deal to acquire star forward Blake Griffin from Clippers: source

The Detroit Pistons were finalizing a trade Monday night to acquire star forward Blake Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. The Pistons would send forward Tobias Harris, guard Avery Bradley and centre Boban Marjanovic to Los Angeles, with the Clippers also receiving draft picks. Detroit also would receive forward Brice Johnson and centre Willie Reed.

ESPN first reported the deal.

Griffin is averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 33 games this season, but the Clippers have been plagued by injuries and were ninth in the West standings as of Monday night.

Detroit's playoff hopes have dipped as well. The Pistons have lost eight straight heading into Tuesday night's game against Cleveland.

The 28-year-old Griffin has been the face of the Clippers while playing his entire career with the team. Last July, he agreed to a $171-million, five-year deal, ending a brief flirtation with free agency. He told his teammates, coach Doc Rivers and owner Steve Ballmer, "I want my legacy to be a Clipper."

The deal didn't include a no-trade clause.

The Clippers drafted him first overall out of Oklahoma. However, he missed the 2009-10 season after surgery on his broken left kneecap, the first of several injuries that have marred his career.

Griffin missed 21 games last season and 47 in 2015-16 because of injuries.

As a rookie, he was an All-Star, won the slam dunk contest and was named NBA Rookie of the Year.

He has averaged 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his career.