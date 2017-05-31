Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Cavs forward LeBron James directs players against the Boston Celtics during the second half in game two of the Eastern conference finals, May 19, 2017. (USA Today Sports/USA Today Sports)
Cavs forward LeBron James directs players against the Boston Celtics during the second half in game two of the Eastern conference finals, May 19, 2017. (USA Today Sports/USA Today Sports)

Racial slur sprayed on LeBron James’ Los Angeles home: police Add to ...

LOS ANGELES

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Police are investigating after someone spray painted a racial slur on the front gate of LeBron James’ home in Los Angeles on the eve of the NBA Finals.

It happened Wednesday morning in the Brentwood neighbourhood.

Capt. Patricia Sandoval, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department, tells The Associated Press that James wasn’t home at the time. She says the property manager told officers they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police are investigating it as an act of vandalism and a possible hate crime.

Sandoval says someone painted over the slur before officers arrived at the home to investigate.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, declined to comment. James and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals beginning Thursday night, with Game 1 in Oakland.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

LeBron James sets record, Cavs go to NBA finals (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular