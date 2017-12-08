Raptors bring down Grizzlies after fourth-quarter surge

DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Serge Ibaka matched his season high with 21 and the Toronto Raptors pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-107 on Friday night.
Kyle Lowry added 16 points and eight assists, and Fred VanVleet had 12 points to help the Raptors win their fifth straight.
Tyreke Evans led the Grizzlies with 27 points, Marc Gasol had 20, and Chandler Parsons 15. Memphis lost for the 13th time in its last 14.
The Raptors outscored Memphis 24-14 in the fourth after the Grizzlies took a 93-92 lead into the quarter. The Grizzlies committed five of their 17 turnovers on the night in the fourth, helping Toronto with the closing rally.
Memphis relied on accurate shooting early, including outside the arc, to build a 17-point lead in the first half. The Grizzlies were connecting at a 56 per cent clip by halftime, including hitting 6 of 13 from outside the arc.
But the Raptors were benefitting from the three-point shooting of Ibaka, who missed only one of his five shots from distance in the first half. That gave him 18 at the break.
Still, Memphis managed to hold on to a 62-57 lead at intermission.
