Raptors’ Ibaka, Heat’s Johnson suspended for throwing punches

Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) is ejected from the game along with Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (not shown) during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Jan. 9, 2018.

Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Reuters

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Miami Heat forward James Johnson were each suspended one game without pay by the NBA after exchanging punches during Tuesday's game in Toronto.

Ibaka and Johnson were ejected after taking swings at one another in the third quarter. Ibaka will forfeit $138,357 in salary and Johnson will lose $96,172.

The incident began with shoves between the two players before the punches were exchanged. The ejections occurred with 7:50 left in the third quarter of a testy contest Miami won 90-89 on Wayne Ellington's layup with 0.3 seconds left.

Johnson will sit out the Heat's game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Ibaka will serve his punishment on Thursday when Toronto hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Also, Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was fined $25,000 and Miami guard Goran Dragic was docked $10,000 for a verbal altercation shortly after the game concluded.

