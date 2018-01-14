Raptors' Lowry donates $1-million to Villanova campaign

Toronto Raptors point guard and Villanova alum Kyle Lowry and his wife have pledged $1-million to the university's comprehensive capital campaign, "For the Greater Great: The Villanova Campaign to Ignite Change."

It is the single largest donation to the school by a former player and, as a result, the men's locker room at the renovated home arena expected to open next season will be named the "Kyle Lowry Men's Basketball Locker Room."

"Kyle Lowry was a great teammate who took tremendous pride in the Villanova basketball program," said head coach Jay Wright in a statement released by the school. "This gift is another illustration of Kyle's generosity to his fellow members of our basketball family. We're all very proud of the player and, more importantly, the man, Kyle has become."

Story continues below advertisement

Lowry played two seasons for Wright at Villanova, averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game across 57 games. He was taken with the 24th overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2006 draft.

The school's campaign was launched in October of 2013 with a goal of raising $600-million.