Raptors' Lowry to skip Heat game with bruised tailbone and back spasms

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was ruled out of Tuesday night's game against the Miami Heat due to a bruised tailbone and back spasms.

X-rays were negative and he'll be treated and re-evaluated daily by the team's medical staff, the Raptors said in a post on Twitter.

Lowry fell hard on his back during a 114-113 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. He had to be lifted to the locker-room by teammates.

"It's an example of Kyle busting his butt for the team," Toronto coach Dwane Casey said prior to Tuesday's game. "That's one of those things that you appreciate about him.

"It was good news there was no broken bones or anything like that. He's going to be sore, I don't know for how long."

Casey said he's unsure how long Lowry will be out.

"I don't know, I'm not even going to speculate," he said. "When his body lets him know, he'll be back."

Lowry took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank well-wishers.

"Love the support and well wishes thank from everyone!! It's doesn't go unnoticed thank you!! And the nba brotherhood is one of a kind... I appreciate the homies reaching out !! Love!!"

The 31-year-old three-time all-star is averaging 16.2 points and 6.9 assists per game this season.

Casey said with Lowry down, it will give other Raptors the opportunity for more court time.

"Guys want opportunity, we're always preaching it," he said. "I'd much rather have Kyle back but it's a great opportunity for Delon (Wright), for Fred (VanVleet) and we brought Lorenzo Brown up from the G-League.

"Hopefully we'll find the opportunity for Norm (Powell) to get in, another athletic, tough defender to go against those guys."

On Thursday night, Toronto will host the Cleveland Cavaliers before concluding the three-game homestand Saturday night facing the Golden State Warriors at the Air Canada Centre.