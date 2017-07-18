Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Newly acquired Toronto Raptors player C.J. Miles poses with his jersey on July 18, 2017. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

The Toronto Raptors signed C.J. Miles on Tuesday, filling a need for long-range shooting.

“We just signed a sniper, so we’re happy,” said team president Masai Ujiri.

Last season showed a trend toward three-point shooting, and Miles is one of the league’s best.

The six-foot-six, 225 pound swingman is coming of a career-best 41.3 per cent shooting from three-point range last season with Indiana.

He holds career averages of 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 715 games through 12 NBA seasons with Indiana, Cleveland and Utah, and is a career 31.6 per cent three-point shooter.

Miles said he’s excited to play for a team with such an enthusiastic fan base, recalling the Raptors’ first-round playoff series against the Pacers in 2016.

