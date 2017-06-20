Masai Ujiri insists all-star point guard Kyle Lowry wants to stay in Toronto.

The Raptors president was responding to a media report that said Lowry, who will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, has “zero interest” in remaining in Toronto.

“He’s been a part of our organization, and he says he wants to come back,” Ujiri said Tuesday morning. “I know, speculation. . . with the article, we all have ups and downs, there are times when he’s been down, and there are times when we are down. It happens to every team, every player. People go through it.”

Lowry took to Twitter on Monday night to refute the report.

“Dont do this ever but : Don’t believe what you hear!! Especially if it didn’t come from me, and that bs FOR SURE didn’t come from me..GN (good night),” Lowry wrote.

Two days before the NBA draft, and with free agency just a couple of weeks away, Ujiri said this is “rumour season.”

“I know what Kyle has told me,” Ujiri said. “Kyle has been here working out, he actually just left, so I know what he has been telling me, I can only believe what he tells me, not the famous ‘sources.“’ Lowry, who earned US$12-million this past season, led the Raptors to the second round of the playoffs before missing the last two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a sprained ankle. He stands to double his salary on the free agent market.

