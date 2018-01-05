Raptors ride decisive third quarter to victory against Bucks

Jonas Valanciunas scored all of his 20 points in the decisive third quarter and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time this week, 129-110 on Friday night.

Toronto outscored Milwaukee 43-19 in the third quarter to win its fourth consecutive game, including a 131-127 overtime victory over the Bucks on Monday. The Raptors have won 10 of 12.

Valanciunas picked up two fouls in the first 86 seconds of the game and was held scoreless without taking a shot in just five minutes during the first half. He played the entire third quarter, going 8 of 9 and grabbing nine of his 13 rebounds, as the Raptors extended a two-point halftime lead to 104-78.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto made 17 of 25 shots in the quarter and outrebounded the Bucks, 18-2. The Raptors outscored Milwaukee 27-9 in the final six minutes of the quarter.

Serge Ibaka scored 17 of his team-high 21 points in the first half, and DeMar DeRozan, who scored 52 points in the Raptors' win over Milwaukee on Monday, had 14 of his 20 in the third.

Valanciunas and DeRozan combined to make 14 of 16 shots and score 34 points in the third. DeRozan, Valanciunas and Kyle Lowry, who had 16 points, all rested in the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points for the Bucks. Malcolm Brogdon had 19 and Eric Bledsoe added 17.

Lowry hit a 27-footer to give Toronto the lead for good at 58-57 with 1:37 left in the second quarter. The Raptors led 61-59 at halftime.