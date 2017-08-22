Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Philadelphia 76ers' K.J. McDaniels walks the court during the final minute of a game against the San Antonio Spurs. (Matt Slocum/AP)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

The Toronto Raptors have signed forward K.J. McDaniels to a one-year deal.

The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Birmingham, Ala., split last season between Houston and Brooklyn, averaging 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 10.3 minutes in 49 games.

McDaniels is averaging of 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 14.1 minutes in 148 career games with Philadelphia, Houston and Brooklyn. He was picked 32nd overall by the Sixers in the 2014 NBA draft.

McDaniels played three collegiate seasons at Clemson (2011-14) and was voted ACC Defensive Player of the Tear in his final season.

