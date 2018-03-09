Raptors snap Rockets’ win streak with thriller victory

The Toronto Raptors took down James Harden and the Houston Rockets 108-105 on Friday, ending a 17-game winning streak by the NBA's leading team on a frenzied playoff-like night at the Air Canada Centre.

Behind 30 points from Kyle Lowry – including seven three-pointers – along with 23 from DeMar DeRozan, the Raps withstood a 40-point night from Harden, the leading league MVP candidate. It was a seventh straight win for the Raps (48-17) and their first series sweep of the Rockets since 2006.

This was a battle between the NBA's two No.1 seeds of the moment – West and East. And no, for a change that didn't mean the Golden State Warriors taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers. This was a clash of two different titans, and a pair some are starting to believe could make this year's NBA Finals.

Lowry was opposite Chris Paul. DeRozan lined up across from James Harden, his childhood friend from Los Angeles. They'd played with or against one another since age 12, but never imagined they'd someday make the NBA.

"I knew him when he didn't have a lick of hair on his face," said DeRozan of the bearded All-Star. "We've grown. We talk about it a lot, to where we would never think we'd be in a position we are today. To be able to have that type of conversation with a guy that you grew up with, that you went through every stage with, it's definitely crazy to see."

Earlier in the day, DeRozan called his old friend a lock for the MVP award this year. Harden called DeRozan "like a brother" and marvelled at the season he's having.

"It's his leadership, his ability to use his talents to be able to pass and get open shots for his teammates – I think that's one of the reasons they're so good," said Harden of DeRozan. "Last game he made an extra pass in the corner to seal the win. A couple years ago, you probably wouldn't have seen that from him. The way he's elevated his game, it's pretty great to see, pretty great to watch."

Friday's atmosphere was playoff-like, from the ear-splitting noise to the wildly expensive resale ticket prices, and local athletes like Jozy Altidore and Sebastien Giovinco in the house.

Drake's special black and gold "Welcome Toronto" themed hardwood court was in place for the big game, and the Canadian rapper made a rare appearance in his courtside seat.

Kyle Lowry came out hot, exploding for 13 points in the opening quarter – including a trio of three-pointers as his Raptors shot 62 per cent from the field and compiled a shocking 32-16 first-quarter lead on the NBA's leading team. It was one of Houston's lowest-scoring quarters of the season.

"Just giving that team confidence like that early in the game – Kyle made some tough shots, DeMar obviously makes tough shots," said Harden afterward. "We gave those guys confidence, we let them get comfortable in the first half."

Norman Powell, getting a second straight start for the injured OG Anunoby, took much of the burden of chasing Harden around and trying to make him exert lots of energy for every bucket.

"Even though he was a minus-7 and Harden got 40, it was a hard 40," said Toronto Coach Dwane Casey. "He carried out the game plan. It takes a lot to pick him up full court and Norm expended a lot of energy, a lot of fight, lot of grit up the floor but he did a great job."

It was Drake Night at Air Canada Centre, and Drake took the microphone with the Raptors in a nice but very early lead for some generally peppy words about Toronto and his new album. He concluded by referring to Houston's 17 straight wins and hollered, "Looks like this streak is over, let's go get it!"

The game was getting chippy. Ex-Raptor P. J. Tucker crushed Lowry hard as he was dribbling up the floor. Chris Paul elbowed Serge Ibaka out of bounds.

But Toronto's shooting quietly slipped to 45 per cent in the second quarter, while Houston improved to 55 per cent behind a nine-point quarter from Harden. Toronto held a 58-43 lead by half-time.

Houston went on a 10-3 run to open the second half, and they kept the pressure on. Harden blasted off 14 third-quarter points on dunks, driving layups and three-point shots as the Rockets whittled away at that big Raptor lead. Going into the fourth quarter, the Raps had a far less comfortable lead, 83-75.

Harden was sensational in the final quarter as he tied up the game. A couple of key Jonas Valanciunas free throws put Toronto ahead in the dying seconds, and then Harden's final very deep tying three-point attempt fell short.

Paul ended the night with 14 points for Houston. The Rockets' record dropped to 51-14.

"We knew they were going to start making shots and they have a player like Harden who is going to turn it up, especially in the fourth quarter and get his team back in the game," said DeRozan. "You just have to stay patient, execute and understand what we have to do to pull out the victory."

The Raptors now leave the comforts of home for three games against the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.