Raptors suspend Serge Ibaka one game for altercation with staff member

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka argues a call against him while facing the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 1, 2017.

David Zalubowski/AP

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka was suspended one game for an altercation with a team staff member.

Ibaka was to serve the suspension Friday, when the Raptors hosted the Atlanta Hawks.

The altercation occurred after the club's 124-107 road loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, according to a Raptors statement.

"It's a disagreement, altercation, whatever you want to call it," said coach Dwane Casey. "It's already been resolved. We met about it, both guys apologized to each other. And those things happen in the course of living together for six to eight months.

"We have limits in our culture, how we want to live within our team, how we want to treat people, and it went over the limit and we've handled it."

Ibaka is averaging 13.8 points and 6.0 rebounds with Toronto. C.J. Miles replaced him in the starting lineup.

Team president Masai Ujiri said in a statement that the team wouldn't be discussing the altercation any further.

"Now we're focused on moving forward together, and we look forward to having Serge back in the lineup."

