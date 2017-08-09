Roy Rana has been named head coach of Canada’s men’s basketball team for the upcoming FIBA AmeriCup 2017 and Canada’s first World Cup 2019 qualifying matches.

Rana recently led Canada’s under-19 men’s team to a historic gold medal at the U19 World Cup in Cairo. It was Canada’s first ever gold medal at a World Cup FIBA competition.

He has previously served as head coach of the men’s senior team at the Argentina Super Four Cup in 2007 and as an assistant coach for the FIBA Americas tournament in 2009.

Rana has also transformed the men’s basketball program at Ryerson University, leading the Rams to silver (2017) and bronze (2015) medals at the U Sports national championships.

“It is once again an incredible honour to have the opportunity and responsibility to lead our country into international competition,” Rana said in a Canada Basketball release. “I look forward to building on the incredible momentum of this summer and continue to play my part in building a special experience of success at the senior men’s national team level.”

Jay Triano will continue to serve as head coach of the senior men’s national team program and will travel with the team to Argentina for the AmeriCup from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3.

“With different players stepping up at different times to help us qualify we are going to need different coaches to step up as well,” Triano said in the release. “Roy has been a big part of our program, and with the success this summer he is a natural fit to lead us during the NBA season.”

Following the AmeriCup, Canada’s pursuit of a 2019 World Cup berth will continue with the Americas qualifiers, where 16 teams will compete for seven World Cup spots.

Canada will face Bahamas, Dominican Republic and the United States Virgin Islands in Group D. Canada opens against Bahamas in Halifax on Nov. 24.

Canada is currently ranked eighth in the Americas and 24th in the world.

