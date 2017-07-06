The Toronto Raptors will wear a sponsor patch on their game jerseys for the first time next season.

A Sun Life logo will be added to the front left shoulder of the team’s uniform, the Raptors said Thursday in a release. Jersey sponsorships will be introduced league-wide beginning next season as part of a three-year NBA pilot program.

Financial terms of the deal were not released.

Sun Life partners with the Raptors in the group benefits and life and health insurance categories. They also plan to work together on a diabetes awareness and prevention program.

“This is an exciting time in Raptors’ history and we’re thrilled to share it with Sun Life, an iconic Canadian brand who has been a trusted partner of ours over the past seven years,” said Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment chief commercial officer David Hopkinson. “This partnership, while breaking new ground, puts an important issue affecting our community first and represents an initiative that we can all take great pride in.”

The new team jersey will be officially unveiled this fall.

“We’re thrilled to announce this new, first of its kind partnership with the Raptors and MLSE,” said Sun Life Financial senior vice-president & chief marketing officer Lisa Ritchie. “These are great brands coming together, connecting with fans of the game and encouraging Canadians from coast to coast to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

“I look forward to the 2017-18 Raptors season when we officially launch this exciting program in support of diabetes and wellness.”

