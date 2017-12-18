Twice as nice: Lakers honour Kobe Bryant, retire both his jersey numbers

Although Kobe Bryant has been asked many times, he still isn't sure who would win a game of one-on-one between the young Kobe in his No. 8 Lakers jersey and his older self, who wore No. 24.
The Lakers couldn't choose, either. So they honoured both eras of Kobe's incredible career.
The Lakers decided to retire both jersey numbers worn by Bryant, the leading scorer in franchise history. Bryant attended the Lakers' game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night for a halftime ceremony.
Bryant switched jersey numbers halfway through his career, neatly dividing the eras of his 20 years with the Lakers. The No. 8 Bryant won three NBA titles, and the No. 24 Bryant won two more before retiring in 2016.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨