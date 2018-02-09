Ujiri hints Raptors aren’t done tweaking roster

Masai Ujiri hinted that the Toronto Raptors could do some post-trade-deadline shopping.

The Raptors president chuckled good-naturedly as reporters eagerly leaned in with microphones and notebooks on Friday, hoping to get a sense of the frenzy of phone calls, high emotions and wild offers that might have taken place behind closed doors on NBA trade-deadline day.

"The trade deadline is for you guys to be honest. It's a bunch of BS," said Ujiri, reacting to Thursday's deadline moves across the league. "Everybody thinks you are so busy, but really you are waiting on calls on your phone. It's not that crazy … it can get crazy for like 15 minutes. That's just the way it is. Everybody seems so tensed up, but it's really not like that."

The deadline passed with some teams making big deals – such as the reigning Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers, who sit third in the standing. The Toronto Raptors stayed relatively quiet, making one minor deal to trade away little-used Bruno Caboclo to the Sacramento Kings for another young talent, Malachi Richardson.

But that doesn't mean there couldn't be another move for the Raptors.

Now that the deadline has passed, the Raptors – one game back of the first-place Boston Celtics in the East – will keep an eye on players who become available on the buyout market. Players looking to get out of contracts with their current teams must negotiate their buyouts by March 1 if they plan to join another club and be eligible to play in the playoffs.

"The reality of the NBA is we are built around chaos and drama; we deal with it every day and more drama is coming," Ujiri said. "There is plenty more drama coming and we have to deal with it."

There are some key names reportedly interested in pursuing buyouts from their current clubs, including Joe Johnson, Channing Frye and former Raptors icon Vince Carter. Ujiri is prohibited, by NBA rules, from commenting on players while they belong to other clubs, but he didn't mind saying the buyout market intrigues him.

"It's going to be, I think, a more active buyout market than it has ever been," Ujiri said. "We made a list yesterday [of players] but I can't tell you; I'm not allowed to mention names. … I think there are going to be a couple of surprises … I think there are a couple of obvious names that are out there. We'll continue to discuss with the coaches and see what we need."

Since Caboclo was making more than Richardson will make, the Raptors save just under US$1-million, which provides some flexibility to sign an available player in the buyout market.

But does the current Raptors roster need any help, or could it ruin a good thing?

The Raptors are 38-16, have won four in a row and seven of their past 10. Their second unit has emerged as the talk of the NBA, the team's new ball-moving, three-point heavy offence is clicking, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are once again all-stars, and the latter is having a career season. In the past month, they not only beat, but demolished, both Boston and Cleveland.

But will it all translate to a deeper run for the Raptors in this year's playoffs?

Last year the Raptors were the team struggling as the halfway point arrived. So they made big moves at the trade deadline to try to compete with Cleveland and Boston, acquiring Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker to address some desperate needs. The Cavs went on to sweep the Raptors out in the second round.

The Raps went into this year's trade deadline with no real gaping holes, while it was the Cavs making dramatic roster moves this time, trying to beat the Raps and Celtics.

It remains to be seen whether the Cavs' reno can fix a team that looked perplexingly lethargic and dysfunctional through the first half of the season. The Cavs shed Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, Iman Shumpert, Dwyane Wade and Channing Frye. They got younger and more athletic by adding George Hill, Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson. Can they complement LeBron James and help Cleveland – just 5-5 in its past 10 – reboot and take the franchise to its fourth consecutive NBA finals?

Story continues below advertisement

"In my opinion [the Cavaliers] still have one of the best players in the world and whether they had the old team or this team, I feel it's the same. He's the constant," Ujiri said. "On the overall, we have to look at ourselves and our focus and what we are doing rather than what other people are doing."