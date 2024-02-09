The Toronto Raptors tied up some loose ends with two deals ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline, sending guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who was immediately waived.

The Canadian Press