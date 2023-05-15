Toronto makes impression hosting first-ever WNBA game
The WNBA held its first-ever game in Canada on May 13 between the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky. The support and buzz around it, including a sold-out crowd at Scotiabank Arena, furthered the idea of Toronto being suited for a potential expansion team in the future.
The Canadian Press
