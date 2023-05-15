Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

The WNBA held its first-ever game in Canada on May 13 between the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky. The support and buzz around it, including a sold-out crowd at Scotiabank Arena, furthered the idea of Toronto being suited for a potential expansion team in the future.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos