Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors say no decision has been made regarding a potential White House visit to celebrate their NBA title.

The Warriors issued a statement Tuesday saying that “today is all about celebrating our championship” and that they have not received an invitation to the White House. The statement added the organization would make those decisions when and if necessary.“

The team issued the statement following multiple reports that the Warriors had voted unanimously against making a White House trip.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed his disappointment with the election results last November saying after the election that President Donald Trump regularly used “racist, misogynist, insulting words” during his campaign.

Members of the Super champion New England Patriots and national college football champion Clemson have visited the White House for championship celebrations since Trump took office.

