Canadian Jasey-Jay Anderson becomes oldest snowboarder to win gold at World Cup

Canadian snowboarder Jasey Jay Anderson is shown during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail

BANSKO, Bulgaria
The Canadian Press

Canadian snowboarder Jasey-Jay Anderson won a gold medal in parallel giant slalom on Friday, becoming the oldest rider to win a World Cup.

The 42-year-old, who was named to Canada's Olympic team on Thursday, edged World Cup leader Nevin Galmarini of Switzerland for his 28th career win in his 257th start on the World Cup circuit.

Italy's Edwin Coratti won the small final for bronze.

"I didn't know that I still have the legs for this but I guess I still do," Anderson said in a release. "Now, with the boards finally getting better, I'm looking forward to the Olympics and something big."

Anderson, a four-time world champion from Mont-Tremblant, Que., will be competing in his sixth Olympic Games next month. He's the only rider to compete in every Olympics since snowboarding made its debut in 1998.

Anderson won gold in parallel giant slalom at the Vancouver Games in 2010.

