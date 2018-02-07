Canadian Olympians train in South Korea

Canadian athletes train ahead of the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. The Canadian flag was raised today in the Coastal Olympic Village and the opening ceremonies will commence on Friday, Feb 9th.

Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Mitchel Malyk in action during the men's luge singles training session at the Olympic Sliding Centre ahead of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Members of the Canada Olympic Team gather before attending a welcome ceremony inside the Gangneung Olympic Village prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Felipe Dana/AP 2 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Snowboarder Sebastien Toutant of Canada trains during the Snowboard practice session during previews ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. Al Bello/Getty Images 3 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir practice their pairs figure skating routine at the Gangneung Ice Arena before the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneung. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Mirela Rahneva of Canada practices during Skeleton training ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Sliding Centre in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images 5 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Patrick Chan goes through his routine during a practice session at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics, in Gangneung, South Korea. Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS 6 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Mark McMorris rides the slopestyle course during a training session at the Phoenix Snow Park prior to the start of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS 7 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Kevin Boyer of Canada takes a corner in the first Men's unofficial skeleton training session at the Olympic Sliding Centre, during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond performs her routine during a practice session at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics Wednesday, February 7, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS 9 of 10