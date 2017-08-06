Canadian athletes at the World Athletics Championships have been coping with injuries and an outbreak of a Norwalk virus at the team’s hotel that has already felled marathoner Eric Gillis.

Gillis dropped out of the marathon on Sunday complaining about the after effects of the bug. Up to five other Canadian athletes have been affected, said head coach Glenroy Gilbert. “I haven’t gotten the full story but there’s been a few athletes that have been quarantined, and staff, from time to time because of stomach ailments and throwing up,” he said on Sunday. “Right now we’re trying to manage that with our team doctor…We’re trying to figure out the best situation for our athletes.”

Gilbert added that the team is considering moving athletes to different floors in the hotel in central London where they are staying. “It seems to be that there are a couple of floors where there may be some issues around the plumbing and things like that,” he said. “We haven’t had any reported cases lately. I’m hoping nobody else [is sick].”

Canada has had a rough start to the world championships. Sprinter Andre De Grasse withdrew last week because of a torn hamstring, and on Saturday high jumper Derek Drouin pulled out because of an Achilles tendon injury. Both were considered favorites to win medals, with De Grasse aiming for three in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4X 100 meter relay.

Gilbert came to London hoping Canada would win at least eight medals. But that now looks doubtful, and the team could leave London without any medals. The best showing so far was Mohammed Ahmed, who finished eighth in the men’s 10,000 metre in a new Canadian record of 27 minutes 2.35 seconds. There are still some medal hopefuls, including Melissa Bishop in the 800 metres, Damian Warner in the decathlon and Ahmed in the 5,000 metres.

“Ultimately you can’t control injuries and that’s the big thing,” he said. “We set medal targets based on our past results from [the 2105 world championships in] Beijing. Certainly we’ll go back and regroup, reassess exactly where things went wrong, how we can do things differently. But ultimately at the end of the day, injury is part of sport. We don’t really envision those things happening – especially to your key people.”

