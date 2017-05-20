Welington Castillo hit a go-ahead home run for the second consecutive game to lead the Baltimore Orioles past the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 on Saturday night at sold out Camden Yards.

The Orioles improved to 15-3 at home — the best mark in the majors — and can complete a three-game sweep Sunday. Baltimore took over first place in the American League East by a half-game over the New York Yankees, who lost to Tampa Bay earlier Saturday.

Jose Bautista had given Toronto a 5-4 lead with a three-run homer off winning pitcher Mychal Givens (5-0) in the seventh. Baltimore responded in the bottom half when Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo hit one-out singles. Castillo followed with the biggest blow when he hit an 0-2 pitch from Danny Barnes (0-2) over the fence in left.

On Friday night, Castillo hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to give Baltimore a 5-3 win. Since coming off the 10-day DL on May 16 from right shoulder tendinitis, Castillo is 10 for 18 (.556) with three homers and 10 RBIs.

Darren O’Day pitched a perfect eighth, setting up Brad Brach to pick up his ninth save for Baltimore.

Manny Machado got his team-leading 10th homer and gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead with a solo shot in the third off Mike Bolsinger, who was making his third start since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on May 9. Trumbo increased the margin to 4-1 with a two-run home run in the fifth, his sixth of the season. Trumbo went 3 for 4 and also had an RBI single in the first.

Justin Smoak’s 10th homer of the season pulled the Blue Jays within 4-2 in the sixth off starter Kevin Gausman, who allowed 10 hits over six innings.

Kevin Pillar returned after serving a two-game suspension for yelling an anti-gay slur at Braves pitcher Jason Motte and had two hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (right middle finger laceration) was placed on the 10-day DL for the third time this season. . C Russell Martin (left shoulder irritation) was activated from the DL. . RHP Cesar Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. OF Dwight Smith was sent down to the Bisons and C Mike Ohlman was designated for assignment.

Orioles: OF Seth Smith was back in the leadoff spot after being held out the previous game. Smith fouled a ball of his left cheek Thursday in Detroit.

ORIOLES TRADE

Orioles: LHP Alex Katz was acquired from the White Sox for International Signing Bonus slots No. 45 and No. 75. He will report to Class A-Advanced Frederick. Katz pitched for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (2-2, 3.60) has pitched well against the Orioles over his career, going 4-1 with 58 strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA in 12 appearances (10 starts).

Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (1-1, 3.02) is looking to pitch past the fifth inning for the first time in his previous four starts.

